Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man accused of shooting, killing at GFS Distribution Center waived to grand jury

(Mike Miletich)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge has ruled that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at the Gordon Food Service (GFS) Distribution Center will be waived to a grand jury.

Corey Rowland, 28, is accused of killing 24-year-old Charles Puckett Jr. and injuring another.

The shooting happened at the parking lot of the GFS Distribution Center in Shepherdsville back in February.

In addition to waiving he case to a grand jury, the judge kept his bond at $1.5 million during the hearing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
500 block of Roselane Street.
15-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood identified
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors...
Christina Applegate attends last awards show as an actress

Latest News

WAVE Storm Tracking Team provides tips ahead of Alert Day
Madelynn Troutt
Friends, family remember Madelynn Troutt 2 years after she was killed
Man in critical condition after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in St. Denis nieghborhood
Cost of Health: Eli Lilly capping insulin cost to $35 a month for some medications
‘This is life-saving’: Eli Lilly announces $35 out-of-pocket cap on insulin