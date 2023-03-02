Man accused of shooting, killing at GFS Distribution Center waived to grand jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge has ruled that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at the Gordon Food Service (GFS) Distribution Center will be waived to a grand jury.

Corey Rowland, 28, is accused of killing 24-year-old Charles Puckett Jr. and injuring another.

The shooting happened at the parking lot of the GFS Distribution Center in Shepherdsville back in February.

In addition to waiving he case to a grand jury, the judge kept his bond at $1.5 million during the hearing.

