Man in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5p.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. You can also utilize our crime tip portal.

