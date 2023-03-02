Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

crime scene tape generic
crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5p.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. You can also utilize our crime tip portal.

