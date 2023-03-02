Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood overnight.
The victim with a stab wound walked up to Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were at 12th at Chestnut Street on Thursday at about 12:45 a.m. The man was taken to UofL Hospital and police said his injury appears to be non-life-threatening.
There are currently no suspects as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or you may use crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.
