Mayor announces ‘sweeping initiatives’ for LMPD with major investments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A significant investment in the Louisville Metro Police Department was presented by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg in an effort to strengthen and reform the department.

Greenberg laid out four new investments on Thursday that he said will focus on short-term strategies for public safety as well as long-term health of LMPD and the department’s officers.

“Louisville wants a safer, stronger city with the best trained, trusted, and transparent police department in the country,” Greenberg said. “Today I’m announcing sweeping initiatives to do just that. These will improve the culture and health of our police force will also improve the health and safety of our entire city. To those who want to see big changes in Louisville, both officers and advocates alike, I want you to know that we hear you and we are moving in a new direction.”

The first announcement was Metro Police Foundation’s purchase of a building to be used as the department’s wellness center.

The building will be located on Presidents Boulevard near Eastern Parkway and will offer a gym facility as well as mental health services that officers might not otherwise pursue, Greenberg said.

Funds for the LMPD Wellness Center are being provided through the Federal American Rescue Plan. The building will be purchased from the University of Louisville for $1.5 million, and the building will then be leased by LMPD for $419,000 through 2026.

“Our officers serve a crucial role in our community and we need to remember they have a uniquely stressful position which needs unique support,” LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said in a release. “This new Wellness Center, planned with the specific needs of officers in mind, is a win-win for Louisville. Planned with the demands placed on these officers in mind, it will help assist officers to be their healthiest both in body and spirt. And healthier officers can only help create healthier neighborhoods.”

Greenberg also announced that $14 million of the American Rescue Plan will be used to renovate the new LMPD headquarters located at 601 West Chestnut Street.

Improvements such as roof replacement, elevator renovation, HVAC upgrades and more will be done using those funds. Additional improvements are also being planned.

To help recruit and retain police officers, Greenberg announced signing and retention bonuses for employees of the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Louisville Emergency Medical Services and the Louisville Metro Emergency Management Agency.

The announcement is pending a final vote from the Metro Council Budget Committee. Once approved, the city will be able to reinstate bonuses immediately and extend the bonuses to recruits that sign on to any of the listed agencies by Dec. 31, 2024.

“Ensuring we have the workforce we need requires every tool at our disposal and the reinstatement of these bonuses is vital to Louisville’s public safety,” Greenberg said. “I want to thank our partners on the Metro Council for their cooperation on this, and also to thank every member of Louisville Metro’s public safety team for the important work they do for our community.”

Finally, Greenberg announced a new narcotics tip line that would assist community members in reporting illegal drugs and drug activity.

The new tip line is (502) 574-2580, and will work in addition to LMPD’s currently in use tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.