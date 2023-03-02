Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Children’s awarded $15K grant for safe, inclusive toys for patients

Norton Children’s Hospital received a grant to help its young patients feel comfortable during...
Norton Children’s Hospital received a grant to help its young patients feel comfortable during a tough time.(Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Children’s Hospital received a grant to help its young patients feel comfortable during a tough time.

The hospital was one of 19 pediatric hospitals in the U.S. to receive a play grant from the Children’s Hospital Association and The Toy Foundation, according to a release.

Through the grant, the hospital will receive $15,000 to purchase new toys, activities and games.

Norton Children’s Hospital said it plans on using the funds to purchase multicultural toys for patients from diverse backgrounds, books written in multiple languages, multicultural hair products, bandages in various skin tones and more.

“Norton Children’s Hospital is honored to receive this grant from the Children’s Hospital Association and The Toy Foundation,” Heather C. Stohr, Manager of Child and Family Life at Norton Healthcare said. “While we understand hospitals can elicit feelings of anxiety and apprehension in children, we hope the toys and activities made possible through this grant will help put all of our patients and their families at ease during some of the most stressful points in their lives.”

The Children’s Hospital Play Grant program was created to help incorporate play therapy for young patients and encourage the healing power of play.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
500 block of Roselane Street.
15-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood identified
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors...
Christina Applegate attends last awards show as an actress

Latest News

Louisville Parks and Recreation filed an application to demolish the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion,...
Demolition of Cherokee Park landmark pavilion denied
The announcement was made Thursday.
Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme
Madelynn Troutt
Friends, family remember Madelynn Troutt 2 years after she was killed
Cost of Health: Eli Lilly capping insulin cost to $35 a month for some medications
“It’s huge. This is life-saving.” Eli Lilly announces $35 out-of-pocket cap on insulin