Norton Children’s awarded $15K grant for safe, inclusive toys for patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Children’s Hospital received a grant to help its young patients feel comfortable during a tough time.

The hospital was one of 19 pediatric hospitals in the U.S. to receive a play grant from the Children’s Hospital Association and The Toy Foundation, according to a release.

Through the grant, the hospital will receive $15,000 to purchase new toys, activities and games.

Norton Children’s Hospital said it plans on using the funds to purchase multicultural toys for patients from diverse backgrounds, books written in multiple languages, multicultural hair products, bandages in various skin tones and more.

“Norton Children’s Hospital is honored to receive this grant from the Children’s Hospital Association and The Toy Foundation,” Heather C. Stohr, Manager of Child and Family Life at Norton Healthcare said. “While we understand hospitals can elicit feelings of anxiety and apprehension in children, we hope the toys and activities made possible through this grant will help put all of our patients and their families at ease during some of the most stressful points in their lives.”

The Children’s Hospital Play Grant program was created to help incorporate play therapy for young patients and encourage the healing power of play.

