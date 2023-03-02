Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WAVE Storm Tracking Team provides tips ahead of Alert Day

(Pexels)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday is an Alert Day here in WAVE Country and the Storm Tracking Team has some tips to help prepare for the upcoming severe storms.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned said while all of Friday is an Alert Day, the worst of the storm should be taking place on midday Friday from around 10 a.m. until 2 to 3 p.m.

As the severe storm rolls in, we are expecting to see strong winds with power outages likely to happen. Because of this, make sure you are prepared by having a battery-powered radio, flashlights, blankets and a fully-charged phone in order to contact others and check latest forecasts.

For the latest forecast from the Storm Tracking Team, click or tap here.

Watch the Weather Now Livestream for the live updates on severe weather by clicking or tapping here.

Download the WAVE Weather App to stay updated and prepared for the weather by clicking or tapping here.

Here are some helpful tips on how to conduct a tornado drill from home or work:

  • Announce the start of the drill.
  • Participants should act as though a tornado warning has been issued for the immediate area or a tornado has been sighted nearby.
  • They should move as quickly as possible to the pre-designated tornado shelter.
  • Once people reach pre-designated safe areas, they should crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down, covering their heads with their hands.
  • Once everyone has reached safe shelter, announce the mock tornado has passed and the drill is complete.
  • After the drill, perform an assessment to determine if the designated shelter was large enough for everyone, easy to access and uncluttered.

In the case that these strong winds turn into a tornado warning, here are some helpful tips for a good tornado plan:

  • Designate a tornado sheltering area in an interior room on the lowest level of a building and away from windows. Basements are best, but if there is no basement, choose an interior bathroom, closet, or other enclosed space on the lowest level of a building.
  • Ensure employee or family members know where the designated shelter is located.
  • If caught outdoors and unable to seek indoor shelter during a tornado warning, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of the potential for flooding.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services encourages everyone to sign up for LENSAlert in order to receive notifications of severe weather events and other emergencies.

There are three ways to sign up for LENSAlert:

  1. Visit https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=JeffersonCountyKYEMA
  2. Download the Smart911 app by clicking or tapping here.
  3. Text “LENSAlert” to 67283 to start receiving emergency notifications.

Click or tap here to go to the Louisville Metro Emergency Services website.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services also has a Facebook and Twitter page where they provide updates.

If you have any photos relating to the weather, you can share them below!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
500 block of Roselane Street.
15-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood identified
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors...
Christina Applegate attends last awards show as an actress

Latest News

The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Flooding, severe weather, and exceptional wind gust potential
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, March 2, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/2
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, March 2, 2023