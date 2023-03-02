WAVE Storm Tracking Team provides tips ahead of Alert Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday is an Alert Day here in WAVE Country and the Storm Tracking Team has some tips to help prepare for the upcoming severe storms.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned said while all of Friday is an Alert Day, the worst of the storm should be taking place on midday Friday from around 10 a.m. until 2 to 3 p.m.

As the severe storm rolls in, we are expecting to see strong winds with power outages likely to happen. Because of this, make sure you are prepared by having a battery-powered radio, flashlights, blankets and a fully-charged phone in order to contact others and check latest forecasts.

Here are some helpful tips on how to conduct a tornado drill from home or work:

Announce the start of the drill.

Participants should act as though a tornado warning has been issued for the immediate area or a tornado has been sighted nearby.

They should move as quickly as possible to the pre-designated tornado shelter.

Once people reach pre-designated safe areas, they should crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down, covering their heads with their hands.

Once everyone has reached safe shelter, announce the mock tornado has passed and the drill is complete.

After the drill, perform an assessment to determine if the designated shelter was large enough for everyone, easy to access and uncluttered.

In the case that these strong winds turn into a tornado warning, here are some helpful tips for a good tornado plan:

Designate a tornado sheltering area in an interior room on the lowest level of a building and away from windows. Basements are best, but if there is no basement, choose an interior bathroom, closet, or other enclosed space on the lowest level of a building.

Ensure employee or family members know where the designated shelter is located.

If caught outdoors and unable to seek indoor shelter during a tornado warning, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of the potential for flooding.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services encourages everyone to sign up for LENSAlert in order to receive notifications of severe weather events and other emergencies.

There are three ways to sign up for LENSAlert:

Visit https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=JeffersonCountyKYEMA Download the Smart911 app Text "LENSAlert" to 67283 to start receiving emergency notifications.

