Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman facing arson charge for attempting to set fire at apartment complex

Joyce Christin Burns, 37, is charged with attempted arson, fleeing police and wanton...
Joyce Christin Burns, 37, is charged with attempted arson, fleeing police and wanton endangerment. She is accused of using gasoline in an attempt to set fire to electrical boxes at an apartment complex.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges that she attempted to set fire to electrical gear of an apartment complex.

Joyce Christin Burns, 37, was arrested on one count of attempted arson by the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau. She has also been charged by Louisville Metro police with fleeing police, wanton endangerment and traffic charges.

Arrest reports say around 8:45 p.m. March 1, Burns was seen pouring gasoline from a container onto electrical boxes at an apartment complex in the 13500 block of Vendetta Way. The witnesses say she then tried to light the gasoline using cigarettes.

LMPD says Burns got into a car and left the scene, but returned while officers were waiting for arson investigators to arrive. When she saw the police cars, Burns turned around and fled, leading police on a chase at speeds reaching 70 MPH.

After taking Burns into custody, police found she was wanted on two warrants for assault and had fresh charges for wanton endangerment.

The initial bond for Burns was set at $50,000 cash. She was scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
500 block of Roselane Street.
15-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood identified
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors...
Christina Applegate attends last awards show as an actress

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: KDF announces Thunder Over Louisville details
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
LIVE: Louisville Mayor Greenberg announces investment for LMPD
Thunder Over Louisville announcement
Downtown roads to close for 2023 Louisville Triple Crown of Running Series