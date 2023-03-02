Woman facing arson charge for attempting to set fire at apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges that she attempted to set fire to electrical gear of an apartment complex.

Joyce Christin Burns, 37, was arrested on one count of attempted arson by the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau. She has also been charged by Louisville Metro police with fleeing police, wanton endangerment and traffic charges.

Arrest reports say around 8:45 p.m. March 1, Burns was seen pouring gasoline from a container onto electrical boxes at an apartment complex in the 13500 block of Vendetta Way. The witnesses say she then tried to light the gasoline using cigarettes.

LMPD says Burns got into a car and left the scene, but returned while officers were waiting for arson investigators to arrive. When she saw the police cars, Burns turned around and fled, leading police on a chase at speeds reaching 70 MPH.

After taking Burns into custody, police found she was wanted on two warrants for assault and had fresh charges for wanton endangerment.

The initial bond for Burns was set at $50,000 cash. She was scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

