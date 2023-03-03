ALERT DAY: Flooding ongoing, tornado threat ramping up, damaging winds likely
ALERT DAYS
- NOW-TONIGHT (3/3/23)
WEATHER HEADLINES
- ALERT DAY until tonight - flash flooding, severe storms, 60+ MPH wind gust potential even after storms
- HIGH WIND WARNING - Most of our Kentucky counties until 10PM ET
- TORNADO WATCH - Most of our counties - until 5PM ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The severe weather threat with 75 MPH winds and isolated tornadoes ends by 4PM, but gusty general winds of 60+ MPH are possible all the way through the evening, easing to 40+ MPH after dark. Our Alert Day will end as those winds calm down tonight.
Saturday looks good with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the 50s.
We’ll be clear Saturday night as lows drop back into the 30s by Sunday morning.
Mostly sunny skies and a decent southeast wind will propel highs into the 60s on Sunday.
Monday’s warmth takes us into the 70s, but a cold front will take our temperatures back down with a small shower chance late Monday night into early Tuesday.
Late next week into next weekend will be more winter-like as temperatures tumble.
