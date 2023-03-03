ALERT DAY: Flooding ongoing, tornado threat ramping up, damaging winds likely

ALERT DAYS

NOW-TONIGHT (3/3/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY until tonight - flash flooding, severe storms, 60+ MPH wind gust potential even after storms

HIGH WIND WARNING - Most of our Kentucky counties until 10PM ET

TORNADO WATCH - Most of our counties - until 5PM ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The severe weather threat with 75 MPH winds and isolated tornadoes ends by 4PM, but gusty general winds of 60+ MPH are possible all the way through the evening, easing to 40+ MPH after dark. Our Alert Day will end as those winds calm down tonight.

Saturday looks good with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the 50s.

We’ll be clear Saturday night as lows drop back into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Mostly sunny skies and a decent southeast wind will propel highs into the 60s on Sunday.

Monday’s warmth takes us into the 70s, but a cold front will take our temperatures back down with a small shower chance late Monday night into early Tuesday.

Late next week into next weekend will be more winter-like as temperatures tumble.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.