ALERT DAY: Flooding | Severe Threat | Extreme Wind

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (3/3/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAY TODAY: Flash flooding, severe storms, 60+ MPH wind gusts possible even after storms
  • FLOOD WATCH: until 4 PM; 2 to 4 inches possible (locally higher amounts)
  • HIGH WIND WARNING: for most of KY from 7 AM to 10 PM today; gusts 55+ MPH possible
  • WIN ADVISORY: 7 AM to Saturday 1 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ALERT DAY: BE WEATHER AWARE! Widespread morning rain may cause flooding issues and slow down the morning commute. Strong to severe storms are possible between 11 AM and 4 PM; destructive winds & tornadoes are possible. Winds 50-60 MPH after the storms. Showers exit the region this evening, but it will remain windy.

Wind gusts to near 35 MPH remain possible tonight before weakening further towards sunrise Saturday. Clouds decrease Saturday morning, allowing us to enjoy more sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s tomorrow. Skies remain clear Saturday night as we cool into the 30s.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

