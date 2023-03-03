ALERT DAY: Flooding | Severe Threat | Extreme Wind

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (3/3/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY TODAY: Flash flooding, severe storms, 60+ MPH wind gusts possible even after storms

FLOOD WATCH: until 4 PM; 2 to 4 inches possible (locally higher amounts)

HIGH WIND WARNING: for most of KY from 7 AM to 10 PM today; gusts 55+ MPH possible

WIN ADVISORY: 7 AM to Saturday 1 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ALERT DAY: BE WEATHER AWARE! Widespread morning rain may cause flooding issues and slow down the morning commute. Strong to severe storms are possible between 11 AM and 4 PM; destructive winds & tornadoes are possible. Winds 50-60 MPH after the storms. Showers exit the region this evening, but it will remain windy.

Wind gusts to near 35 MPH remain possible tonight before weakening further towards sunrise Saturday. Clouds decrease Saturday morning, allowing us to enjoy more sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s tomorrow. Skies remain clear Saturday night as we cool into the 30s.

