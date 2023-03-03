ALERT DAY: Stay Weather Aware | Flooding | Severe Threat | Extreme Wind

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (3/3/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY for Friday - flash flooding, severe storms, 60+ MPH wind gust potential even after storms

HIGH WIND WARNING - Most of KY - 7AM-10PM Friday

FLOOD WATCH - along and north of Ohio River - 7PM Thursday - 4PM Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances increase with heavy rain for some during the overnight and early morning hours on Friday.

A FLOOD WATCH will go into effect for much of the area overnight.

ALERT DAY - BE WEATHER AWARE! Morning rain could cause a few flooding issues and foul up the morning commute. A narrow severe window 11A - 3P exists where some storms could produce destructive winds & tornadoes. 50-60MPH after storms depart.

It will take quite some time for the winds to die down late Friday night into early Saturday. Expect 40+ MPH gusts just about all night with gusts tapering down into the 30+ MPH category closer to sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday looks breezy with some morning clouds, but most of the day looks good with cooler highs in the 50s under increasing afternoon sunshine.

Sunday is another nice day in the 60s with only a few clouds before we push briefly back into the 70s by Monday. Cooler, but not cold air arrives by Tuesday.

