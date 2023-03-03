Barricades placed at intersections in Louisville due to flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Public Works crews have placed barricades at two intersections due to flooding.

The barricades are at Six Mile Lane & Breckenridge Lane and 37th Street & Bank Street.

This is a developing story.

Download the WAVE Weather App for the latest by clicking or tapping here.

BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.