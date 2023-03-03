Contact Troubleshooters
Barricades placed at intersections in Louisville due to flooding

Two barricades were placed due to flooding on March 3, 2023.
Two barricades were placed due to flooding on March 3, 2023. Source: Louisville Metro Department of Public Works & Assets(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Public Works crews have placed barricades at two intersections due to flooding.

The barricades are at Six Mile Lane & Breckenridge Lane and 37th Street & Bank Street.

This is a developing story.

BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds

