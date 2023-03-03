Barricades placed at intersections in Louisville due to flooding
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Public Works crews have placed barricades at two intersections due to flooding.
The barricades are at Six Mile Lane & Breckenridge Lane and 37th Street & Bank Street.
This is a developing story.
