BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on heavy rain and high winds approaching our area.
Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:
Download the WAVE Weather App to stay updated and prepared for the weather by clicking or tapping here.
Also check here for helpful tips to stay safe this Alert Day.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.