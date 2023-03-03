BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on heavy rain and high winds approaching our area.

Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:

Download the WAVE Weather App to stay updated and prepared for the weather by clicking or tapping here.

Also check here for helpful tips to stay safe this Alert Day.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the shaded counties below, ending 3/04 4:00AM EST. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/cejFtvGyCA — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 3, 2023

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in place for portions of Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, and Meade counties until 10:30 AM EST. These areas have seen around an inch to an inch and half of rain. Additional rainfall could cause flooding issues. pic.twitter.com/M3uaovz1xk — Tawana Andrew WAVE (@TawanaAndrew) March 3, 2023

Tornado WATCH issued for the counties shaded in red until 3/03 1:00PM CST. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/cUwwqBvAm1 — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 3, 2023

We'll watch for widespread rain and thunderstorms to start the day. Severe weather is possible between noon and 4 PM. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/7rby6sWJXM — Tawana Andrew WAVE (@TawanaAndrew) March 3, 2023

Good morning! Here are your out-the-door temps around WAVE Country. Catch the forecast now on #WAVENews Sunrise!#WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/Fn1omKpY9X — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 3, 2023

Friday ALERT DAY: Most of the region is under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather; those further to the north is under a Slight Risk. Damaging winds are the main threat, however, isolated tornadoes and hail can't be ruled out with the strongest storms. Stay weather aware today. pic.twitter.com/9Te9Lq2uTp — Tawana Andrew WAVE (@TawanaAndrew) March 3, 2023

With only 4 days between them, the 2 High Wind Warnings this week are the closest together NWS Louisville has ever issued 🌬️



More #HokeyWx Facts: https://t.co/U8ZZ4a032E pic.twitter.com/PLbEo9zYYk — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.