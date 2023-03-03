Contact Troubleshooters
Calif. man arrested in Lexington in connection with murder of Wis. man

The suspect in the murder of a Wisconsin man was arrested in Lexington.
The suspect in the murder of a Wisconsin man was arrested in Lexington.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in the murder of a Wisconsin man was arrested in Lexington.

According to Kentucky State Police, 35-year-old Corey Nathan Hart, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, was reported missing in August 2022 from a Metcalfe County home.

KSP says Hart’s remains were found on February 22 on Betty Sparkman Road in Metcalfe County.

During the course of the investigation, troopers say 38-year-old Christopher Leon, of Calipatria, California, was identified as a suspect. We’re told he was arrested on February 23 in Lexington.

He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center. His mugshot is not available on the jail website.

The investigation is ongoing.

