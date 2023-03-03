Film fest for kids kicks off 2 weekends of movies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Children’s Film Festival opens for two weekends of movies at Baxter Avenue Theaters on March 4.

Kids and families can see more than 50 short films from countries around the world.

The movies are grouped into different themes, like everyday magic, growing up and friendship.

You can buy individual tickets to blocks of movies for $5 or passes for the whole festival for $30. That includes a parent and child.

The festival runs during the weekend from March 3 to March 12.

Click here to buy tickets or to learn more about the different films!

