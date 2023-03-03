Contact Troubleshooters
First responders conduct water rescue in Louisville

(Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department confirmed that a water rescue was conducted due to the flooding on Friday.

An adult was safely removed from a vehicle stranded in high water on Frankfort Avenue.

Firefighters and Louisville Metro EMS evaluated the person rescued. It was determined they were not injured and did not need medical care.

