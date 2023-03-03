Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency; 2 dead due to severe storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday morning due to severe storms and damaging winds in the commonwealth.

“Today is going to be a dangerous weather day,” Beshear said. “There is a certainty of severe storms and significant wind gusts with possibilities of both flooding and tornadoes.”

Beshear confirmed two tornadoes in southwestern Kentucky. The first tornado was in McCracken County and the second one was in Christian County.

Today's weather is dangerous. We just had our first tornado reported on the ground in McCracken County. Please be alert and stay safe. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

We have learned of a second reported tornado touching down in Christian County. Please stay safe. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

Beshear said there are more than 400 National Guard members assembled in the case of emergency situations.

On Friday night, Beshear confirmed two people had died due to severe storms. One person was from Simpson County and one person from Edmonson County.

The governor also warned everyone to make sure they were prepared for whatever weather heads Kentucky’s way, including having a weather radio handy and staying indoors if possible.

The timing of the most severe storms within most of the commonwealth is between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to National Weather Service data.

Following the storms, Beshear said there was a risk for strong, damaging storms during the afternoon and evening with power outages possible.

“I don’t want people to have confidence that once the thunder stops, that’s when it stops and it’s going to be safe, because it’s not,” Beshear said.

Beshear said multiple counties were offering shelters for people in need during the storm.

“If you’re in an unsafe location, we urge you to contact your local emergency management official and check those social media accounts for local shelter options,” Beshear said.

