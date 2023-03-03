Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency with possibilities of tornados, flooding

Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday morning due to severe storms and damaging winds in the commonwealth.

“Today is going to be a dangerous weather day,” Beshear said. “There is a certainty of severe storms and significant wind gusts with possibilities of both flooding and tornadoes.”

Beshear said there are more than 400 National Guard members assembled in the case of emergency situations.

On Friday, the governor also warned everyone to make sure they were prepared for whatever weather heads Kentucky’s way, including having a weather radio handy and staying indoors if possible.

The timing of the most severe storms within most of the commonwealth is between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to National Weather Service data.

Following the storms, Beshear said there was a risk for strong, damaging storms during the afternoon and evening with power outages possible.

“I don’t want people to have confidence that once the thunder stops, that’s when it stops and it’s going to be safe, because it’s not,” Beshear said.

Beshear said multiple counties were offering shelters for people in need during the storm.

“If you’re in an unsafe location, we urge you to contact your local emergency management official and check those social media accounts for local shelter options,” Beshear said.

BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds

