Gov. Holcomb orders more testing on hazardous waste from train derailment

Aerial view of the train derailment wreckage in East Palestine. (
Aerial view of the train derailment wreckage in East Palestine. ((WDTV)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana’s governor says his office has contracted a third party provider to test the hazardous waste that is being shipped to an Indiana facility following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement came on Thursday, days after he publicly denounced the decision to bring the toxic waste to a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana. Holcomb said Tuesday he learned third-hand that the materials were being brought to Indiana, saying there has been a lack of communication in the decision.

BACKGROUND: Gov. Holcomb objects to Indiana receiving waste shipments from Ohio train derailment - Roachdale waste facility has previous violations - Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment - Fort Wayne Utilities ensures residents Ohio train derailment won’t impact local water supply

Now, Holcomb says his office is working with Indianapolis-based Pace Labs to immediately conduct testing on those materials. He says the testing is the next necessary step to ensure Hoosiers’ safety.

He says they will begin sampling on Friday, March 3. You can read his full statement below.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered Norfolk Southern to begin testing for dioxins in Ohio, toxic chemical compounds that can stay in the environment for long periods of time. However, the EPA has not announced any plans for testing at the Roachdale facility.

According to EPA records, the Roachdale facility had 12 quarters of violations going back to 2020. While the agency does not detail the violations, it is clear they involved noncompliance with the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which outlines how facilities must handle various kinds of waste. The EPA did not consider the violations “significant.”

In an email to 21Investigates, the company’s legal team acknowledged an issue involving labels on a container in 2019, but declined to call it a “violation.”

RELATED: Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash - Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash - Angry Ohio residents confront railroad over health fears

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky Roosters locations donating 100% of Friday profits to help Clarksville location employees

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WAVE Staff
The southern Indiana location was burned down earlier this week, so Kentucky employees are helping out.

Weather

BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on heavy rain and high winds approaching our area.

Weather

ALERT DAY: Flooding | Severe Threat | Extreme Wind

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Goode
BE WEATHER AWARE! Heavy rain will focus north with the severe t-storm threat and high wind setup ruling much of the area for the afternoon.

News

Film fest for kids kicks off 2 weekends of movies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The Louisville Children’s Film Festival opens for two weekends of movies on Saturday, March 4.

Latest News

Kentucky

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency with possibilities of tornados, flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
The briefing is scheduled to be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

News

Multiple counties under tornado watch, flood advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
Parts of WAVE Country are impacted.

Digital Derby Guide

Kentucky Derby Museum unveils lottery for Secretariat Bourbon Box Set

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
The Kentucky Derby Museum is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s win with a collector’s box set of Woodford Reserve.

News

Kentucky Derby Museum unveils lottery for Secretariat Bourbon Box Set

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Kentucky Derby Museum is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s win with a collector’s box set of Woodford Reserve.

Focus on Health

$1 million worth of Viagra seized in Louisville

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marresa Burke
On Wednesday night, Louisville’s Customs Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 500 bottles of Viagra, with an estimated retail value of $1.06 million.

Make Ends Meet

Make Ends Meet: Understanding student loan forgiveness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dawne Gee
President Biden's administration wants to wipe out $400 billion in student loan debt for 40 million Americans.