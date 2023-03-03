Gray machine ban put on hold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slot machine look-alikes have sprung up throughout Kentucky.

They’ve been allowed to operate in a legal gray area.

However, lawmakers may be giving the machines the boot.

A House Committee approved banning these machines across Kentucky Thursday, although it’s not clear if the full Kentucky House will follow suit.

“You hit the play button and you just lost, so to answer your question that’s what they’re buying, a chance to win,” Kentuckians Against Illegal Gambling Mark Guilfoyle said.

“There’s a secondary game they can play where they can win 104% and that is completely omitted by the other side and don’t take my word for it, take the word of every court that’s actually looked at this game,” Pace-O-Matic’s Mike Barley said.

In a packed room of supporters hoping to keep their so called gray machines operating, lawmakers advanced a total ban on them 13 to 7. Proponents of the machines said they’re being unfairly targeted.

“We’re being chastised for we didn’t do this to start with, what else are you going to do but start out with the law as it currently is,” Prominent Technologies representative Bob Heleringer said.

The machines look like slot machines, but the companies making them said they are not gambling machines. Rather, a player needs to use skill to win.

The proponents argued Churchill Downs is behind the effort to shut them down.

“I am not interested in penalizing small business owners in my district, or the small business owners across the commonwealth for the sake of a corporation that simply wants a larger piece of the pie,” State Representative Nima Kulkarni (D Louisville) said.

The committee was unconvinced though, and sent the measure to be voted on by the full house. One lawmaker suggested the state should look at expanding casino gambling instead.

“I think the proper way to do it is casinos in populated areas that are highly regulated and highly taxed,” State Representative Al Gentry (D Louisville) said.

Lawmakers weighed in again on gray machines Friday.

State representatives tabled the ban approved Thursday night.

They said that will give them time to hear a bill regulating the machines instead.

