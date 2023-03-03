Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

How to report a power outage in the Louisville area

A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or report one with a call or text to 4LGEKU.(Pixabay)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E is making it easier than ever to report a power outage.

Customers have the option to call directly or use the mobile app if their electricity goes out during a storm:

  • File a claim via the LG&E and KU free mobile apps. (Click here to download)
  • Report through an online LG&E account
  • Call (502) 589-1444
  • Text “OUTAGE” to 4LGEKU

In preparation for a possible power outage, LG&E suggests the following:

  • Keep a cooler on hand for any medications that need to be refrigerated.
  • Stock up on flashlights, a battery-powered radio, and extra batteries.
  • Put aside any food that doesn’t require refrigeration and some water.
  • Anyone who owns a portable generator should keep it outside or use it in a well-ventilated area.
  • If a power line falls on a car, drivers should not get out and should immediately call for help.

LG&E also has an interactive map so customers can see how large an outage is in their area. Click here to view it.

Duke Energy, which covers areas of Kentucky and Indiana, also has a power outage map that can be viewed here. To report an outage to Duke, call (800) 634-4300.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALERT DAY - TORNADO WARNING: Flooding ongoing, tornado threat ramping up, damaging winds likely
Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
Joyce Christin Burns, 37, is charged with attempted arson, fleeing police and wanton...
Woman facing arson charge for attempting to set fire at apartment complex

Latest News

First responders conduct water rescue in Louisville
Robert Osborne was last seen near the 2300 block of Running Brook Trail driving a 2015 Ford...
Officials searching for missing 80-year-old Louisville man
Two barricades were placed due to flooding on March 3, 2023. Source: Louisville Metro...
Barricades placed at intersections in Louisville due to flooding
The Louisville Children’s Film Festival opens for two weekends of movies on Saturday, March 4.
Film fest for kids kicks off 2 weekends of movies