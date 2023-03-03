Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS regional basketball tournament games postponed

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The severe weather on Friday not only canceled school for JCPS, but it also delayed regional basketball tournament games.

Several teams were set to go head to head in the Boys Seventh Region Semifinals.

Those games have now been postponed to Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s scheduled games will go on as planned as of right now.

The Boys Sixth Region Final will move to Monday at 7 p.m. and the Seventh Region Final will be on Tuesday.

For mor information on all the tournament changes, click or tap here.

