Jupiter and Venus ‘kiss’ in the night sky

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.
The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Venus may not be burning like a silver flame, but the planet lived up to its namesake, the Roman goddess of love, Wednesday night.

Stargazers were given a chance to see what astronomers called a conjunction, as Venus and Jupiter passed each other.

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.

In reality, the closest they’ll ever come from our perspective is about the diameter of a full moon apart.

Venus and Jupiter are the brightest objects in the night sky right now, aside from the moon.

Conjunctions happen frequently because planets orbit the sun in similar paths.

There’s no astronomical significance to them, but they are interesting to see when they are so bright.

