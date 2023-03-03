Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Derby Museum unveils lottery for Secretariat Bourbon Box Set

The Kentucky Derby Museum is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s win with a...
The Kentucky Derby Museum is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s win with a collector’s box set of Woodford Reserve.(Kentucky Derby Museum)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s win with a collector’s box set of Woodford Reserve.

The box set consists of a bottle of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection pick of 2022, along with a printed card of tasting notes, Secretariat medallion, mint julep cup, tac pin and a box with the Triple Crown winning horse’s history.

Two different box sets will be available with two separate batches, according to the Kentucky Derby Museum. Batch 1 has notes of dried apples and pears with honey, while Batch 2 has notes of baking spice and dried dark fruit.

The box set will be sold for $750 plus sales tax.

A total of 400 box sets will be released for sale to the public, with the first release being held through a lottery on the Derby Museum’s website.

Two more limited releases are expected for the remaining box sets in March and April.

Anyone entering the lottery must be at least 21 years old, live in the United States and be able to pick up the box set in person at the Museum Store.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
ALERT DAY: Flooding | Severe Threat | Extreme Wind
Joyce Christin Burns, 37, is charged with attempted arson, fleeing police and wanton...
Woman facing arson charge for attempting to set fire at apartment complex
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card

Latest News

Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
The Triple Crown 5K takes place on March 4 and is one of the races leading up to the Kentucky...
Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 5K
Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme
Louisville Bats begin 2023 single game ticket sales