Kentucky Derby Museum unveils lottery for Secretariat Bourbon Box Set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s win with a collector’s box set of Woodford Reserve.

The box set consists of a bottle of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection pick of 2022, along with a printed card of tasting notes, Secretariat medallion, mint julep cup, tac pin and a box with the Triple Crown winning horse’s history.

Two different box sets will be available with two separate batches, according to the Kentucky Derby Museum. Batch 1 has notes of dried apples and pears with honey, while Batch 2 has notes of baking spice and dried dark fruit.

The box set will be sold for $750 plus sales tax.

A total of 400 box sets will be released for sale to the public, with the first release being held through a lottery on the Derby Museum’s website.

Two more limited releases are expected for the remaining box sets in March and April.

Anyone entering the lottery must be at least 21 years old, live in the United States and be able to pick up the box set in person at the Museum Store.

