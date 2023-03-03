Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. Roosters locations donating 100% of Friday profits to help Clarksville location employees

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All nine Roosters locations in Kentucky are coming together to help the employees at the southern Indiana location.

The Clarksville location was burned down on Monday, so the Kentucky locations are donating 100% of the profits made on Friday to help the employees impacted by the fire.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe made by the general manager of the Clarksville location, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

