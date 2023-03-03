LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to Louisville Gas and Electric spokeswoman Liz Pratt, there are 150,000 power outages across all counties LGE & KU serves as of now.

Pratt said there are more than 700 reports of wires down as well.

Right now, there are around 450 employees and contract technicians working to restore power to those affected.

Officials with LGE & KU want to warn people to not approach downed power lines.

If you see any downed lines, call (502) 589-1444 to report them.

For more helpful tips, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.