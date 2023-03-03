Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer involved in Chickasaw neighborhood shooting identified, body camera video released

LMPD released the name of the officer and footage of an incident where two teens were hit by a shot fired by an officer's discharged gun on Feb. 20.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released the name of an officer who was involved in a shooting last month that injured two teens.

Brendan Kaiser has been a member of the department since October 2016 when became a member of a recruit class.

Kaiser was one of the officers dispatched on a call in the 800 block of S. 38th Street around 6 p.m. Feb. 20. Officers were told several juvenile boys were inside a detached garage where a vehicle believed to be stolen was located. As the officers waited for backup, LMPD says they had their weapons drawn after seeing the juveniles in the garage.

When the door opened, several of the juveniles ran from the garage and tried to evade police. During an attempt to stop one of the fleeing boys, police say one round was fired from Kaiser’s service weapon.

Approximately an hour later, a teen boy with a gunshot wound was brought by a private car at Norton Hospital on E. Chestnut St. As police were headed there to talk to him, a second teen boy arrived who had also been shot. Injuries to both were not life-threatening and both teens gave police different stories about how they were shot and denied being at the S. 38th Street location.

Using body camera video, LMPD detectives determined the teens had been shot during the 38th Street scene by the shot fired by Kaiser.

Kaiser has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

According to personnel records released by LMPD, Kaiser was exonerated on a use of deadly force charges in connection with an officer-involved shooting on April 25, 2018. Another charge for use of physical force against a juvenile in December 2018 was sustained.

Kaiser’s file also includes multiple letters of commendation, including one for life-saving actions he an other officers performed on an infant.

