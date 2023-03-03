Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro 911 Call Center experiencing high call volumes

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro 911 Call Center is currently experiencing a high volume of calls, according to Jessica Wethington with Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

Wethington said to only call 9-1-1 to report situations if you or others are in serious or imminent danger.

Callers wanting to report downed power lines should call LG&E at (502) 589-1444 (Fast Path 1-1-3) or MetroSafe’s non-emergency non-emergency number at (502) 574-2111.

Wethington asked for people to please be patient, calls are in a queue and will be answered by the next available caller.

