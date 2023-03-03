Man in hospital after shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood Thursday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at South 2nd Street and West Kentucky Street just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had received what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to officials.

Smiley said further investigation determined the man was shot a short distance away in the 1000 block of South 2nd Street before making his way to 2nd and Kentucky.

There are currently no suspects as the investigation continues.

Division detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or you may use crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

