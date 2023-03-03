Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Meteorologist’s Facebook post on grocery dividers sparks wild debate

A Facebook post on grocery dividers by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television...
A Facebook post on grocery dividers by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television station in Jonesboro, Arkansas, has gone viral, with 20,000-plus reactions and 12,000 comments.(Ryan Vaughan, Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (Gray News) – The divider is divisive. That checks out.

A Facebook post by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television station in Jonesboro, Arkansas, has gone viral, with 20,000-plus reactions and 12,000 comments.

The topic? How to use the dividing bar in the grocery checkout line.

“This started as a goofy conversation between my wife and I at the grocery store,” Vaughan said Friday. “I like to put the divider longways so that my groceries don’t go right up against the people in front of me paying.

“It was a boring weather day, so I posted my opinion on Facebook, and everyone went crazy.”

The chief meteorologist unleashed a high-pressure system of many others’ thoughts and opinions.

“I’m at the store tonight and noticed some of you don’t know how to use the divider,” Vaughan wrote in the post Saturday. “You need to put it long ways to trip the sensor and keep a distance. Some of y’all use it as a privacy fence.”

He added two photos, one with it placed longways and marked “right,” the other horizontally and marked “wrong.” Vaughan added a pair of laughing emojis.

While many commenters were along for the ride, other seemingly serious folks were quite critical.

“I have no clue who you are but you apparently think you’re someone important enough to re-educate people on the way you handle such a menial topic. By the way your right is absolutely wrong,” one wrote.

Some brought COVID, social distancing, politics and the overall quality of meteorology into the discussion.

Others offered alternatives, like standing it on its end or using multiple dividers to make shapes. One guy brings his own.

“I take a 24″ 4x4 with me when I shop and use that, parallel to the belt. Never have a problem, do get some looks though,” he said.

Vaughan has kept the party going for several days with his responses, including a tease on how you may be doing the drive-thru wrong - to be continued?

“It doesn’t take much to fire up the world,” he added in the comments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALERT DAY - TORNADO WARNING: Flooding ongoing, tornado threat ramping up, damaging winds likely
Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
Joyce Christin Burns, 37, is charged with attempted arson, fleeing police and wanton...
Woman facing arson charge for attempting to set fire at apartment complex

Latest News

WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on heavy rain and high...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds
ALERT DAY: Flooding ongoing, tornado threat ramping up, damaging winds likely
FILE - Pictured is the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An...
2-year-old Ohio boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism...
Black Vietnam veteran finally honored with Medal of Honor
Deplorable conditions were reported at a Grafton, West Virginia, animal rescue.
2 charged after more than 100 animals removed from West Virginia rescue