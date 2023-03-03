Officials searching for missing 80-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued a Golden Alert for a missing 80-year-old man last seen on Wednesday,

Robert Osborne was last seen near the 2300 block of Running Brook Trail driving a 2015 Ford Taurus with a bronze/burnt orange KY military tag 6193GL.

Officials said Osborne was seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and tan pants.

Osborne is possibly headed to Mt. Washington to his daughter’s home.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.