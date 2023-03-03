Contact Troubleshooters
Officials searching for missing 80-year-old Louisville man

Robert Osborne was last seen near the 2300 block of Running Brook Trail driving a 2015 Ford...
Robert Osborne was last seen near the 2300 block of Running Brook Trail driving a 2015 Ford Taurus.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued a Golden Alert for a missing 80-year-old man last seen on Wednesday,

Robert Osborne was last seen near the 2300 block of Running Brook Trail driving a 2015 Ford Taurus with a bronze/burnt orange KY military tag 6193GL.

Officials said Osborne was seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and tan pants.

Osborne is possibly headed to Mt. Washington to his daughter’s home.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

