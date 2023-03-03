Overturned semi blocks lanes on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an overturned semi on Friday evening.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m., according to TRIMARC.
Pictures sent in to WAVE News show a semi overturned in the accident.
Lanes cleared hours later after crews cleared the scene.
No other information was provided.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.