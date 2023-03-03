Overturned semi blocks lanes on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an overturned semi on Friday evening.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m., according to TRIMARC.

Pictures sent in to WAVE News show a semi overturned in the accident.

Lanes cleared hours later after crews cleared the scene.

No other information was provided.

This is a developing story.

