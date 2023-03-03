Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Overturned semi blocks lanes on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive

Traffic is delayed on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an overturned...
Traffic is delayed on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an overturned semi on Friday evening.(Viewer Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an overturned semi on Friday evening.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m., according to TRIMARC.

Pictures sent in to WAVE News show a semi overturned in the accident.

Lanes cleared hours later after crews cleared the scene.

No other information was provided.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
ALERT DAY: Flooding ongoing, tornado threat ramping up, damaging winds likely
Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme
WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on heavy rain and high...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency; 2 dead due to severe storms

Latest News

Two barricades were placed due to flooding on March 3, 2023. Source: Louisville Metro...
Barricades placed at intersections in Louisville due to flooding
The Triple Crown 5K takes place on March 4 and is one of the races leading up to the Kentucky...
Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 5K
All lanes blocked.
Scene cleared after vehicle fire on I-264 East near Taylor Boulevard
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers