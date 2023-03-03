Contact Troubleshooters
Multiple counties under tornado watch, flood advisory

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parts of WAVE Country are under a tornado watch and flood advisory.

TORNADO WATCH has been issued for multiple counties in Kentucky.

The counties include Brandenburg, Hardinsburg and Leitchfield. This will remain in place until Friday at 1 p.m.

FLOOD ADVISORY is in place for the counties of Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, and Meade. This will remain in place until until 10:30 a.m.

