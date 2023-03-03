Multiple counties under tornado watch, flood advisory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parts of WAVE Country are under a tornado watch and flood advisory.

TORNADO WATCH has been issued for multiple counties in Kentucky.

The counties include Brandenburg, Hardinsburg and Leitchfield. This will remain in place until Friday at 1 p.m.

Tornado WATCH issued for the counties shaded in red until 3/03 1:00PM CST. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/cUwwqBvAm1 — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 3, 2023

FLOOD ADVISORY is in place for the counties of Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, and Meade. This will remain in place until until 10:30 a.m.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in place for portions of Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, and Meade counties until 10:30 AM EST. These areas have seen around an inch to an inch and half of rain. Additional rainfall could cause flooding issues. pic.twitter.com/M3uaovz1xk — Tawana Andrew WAVE (@TawanaAndrew) March 3, 2023

Download the WAVE Weather app for updates.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.