Multiple counties under tornado watch, flood advisory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parts of WAVE Country are under a tornado watch and flood advisory.
TORNADO WATCH has been issued for multiple counties in Kentucky.
The counties include Brandenburg, Hardinsburg and Leitchfield. This will remain in place until Friday at 1 p.m.
Tornado WATCH issued for the counties shaded in red until 3/03 1:00PM CST. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/cUwwqBvAm1— WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 3, 2023
FLOOD ADVISORY is in place for the counties of Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, and Meade. This will remain in place until until 10:30 a.m.
A FLOOD ADVISORY is in place for portions of Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, and Meade counties until 10:30 AM EST. These areas have seen around an inch to an inch and half of rain. Additional rainfall could cause flooding issues. pic.twitter.com/M3uaovz1xk— Tawana Andrew WAVE (@TawanaAndrew) March 3, 2023
