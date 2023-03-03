TORNADO WATCH: Multiple counties west of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tornado Watch has been issued for multiple counties in Kentucky.
The counties include Brandenburg, Hardinsburg and Leitchfield.
This will remain in place until Friday at 1 p.m.
