TORNADO WATCH: Multiple counties west of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tornado Watch has been issued for multiple counties in Kentucky.

The counties include Brandenburg, Hardinsburg and Leitchfield.

This will remain in place until Friday at 1 p.m.

Tornado WATCH issued for the counties shaded in red until 3/03 1:00PM CST. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/0wPeanb1m7 pic.twitter.com/cUwwqBvAm1 — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) March 3, 2023

