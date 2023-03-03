TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive due to overturned semi
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an overturned semi on Friday evening.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m., according to TRIMARC.
Pictures sent in to WAVE News show a semi overturned in the accident.
TRIMARC confirmed all lanes and the left and right shoulders have been blocked while crews investigate.
No other information was provided.
This is a developing story.
