Bullitt Central High School serving dinner after storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a Facebook post from Bullitt Central High School, the Youth Services Center and the BC Culinary Department are hosting a family dinner for those still without power after Friday’s severe weather.

Bullitt Central High School said they will be serving dinner from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., or until they run out of food, on Sunday, March 5.

Officials with the school also said people can pick up emergency food that is shelf stable and does not require heating.

Dinner can be picked up at the rear cafeteria doors across from the football fieldhouse.

