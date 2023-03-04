Crews extinguish fire at historic home near Forest Hills car dealership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are investigating following a fire close to a car dealership near Jeffersontown on Friday night.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Friday night, crews were called to a structure fire in the 2100 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, Jeffersontown Fire Department Chief Sean Driesbach confirmed.

Driesbach said the call originally came in for the Buca di Beppo restaurant, but upon arrival, crews noticed the fire coming from a historic home connected to the ZadCarz dealership.

Heavy fire was reported from the first floor of the home, and Driesbach said crews worked to stop the fire from extending to the second floor and to the dealership itself.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Around 40 firefighters from Jeffersontown, Fern Creek. St. Matthews and Anchorage-Middletown were on scene, Driesbach confirmed.

“All firefighters are fine,” Driesbach said. “We had one firefighter who had a trip, but he’s OK.”

Driesbach said he was unsure if the weather caused the fire, but said weather can cause difficulties to contain fires.

“A small little fire, it doesn’t take much... like a cigarette butt,” Driesbach said. “A little bit of wind will push that cigarette butt and actually cause that fire to build.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

