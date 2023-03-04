Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Mild, sunny, and calm weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Pleasant temperatures and sunshine are on the way for this weekend
  • Monday will be windy and warm with highs in the 70s
  • Wetter and cooler pattern arrives by the end of the week/next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday will be a well-deserved sunny and calm day. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s for our afternoon highs.

We’ll be clear Saturday night as lows drop back into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Sunny and clear skies continue into our Sunday. Temperatures will be mild and comfortable thanks to a warm southeasterly wind with highs in the 60s.

Sunday night’s forecast features mostly clear skies, with a few passing clouds overhead. Temperatures won’t be as cool either, with lows falling into the mid 40s.

WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Saturday, March 4, 2023

