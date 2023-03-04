FORECAST: Mild, sunny, and calm weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Pleasant temperatures and sunshine are on the way for this weekend

Monday will be windy and warm with highs in the 70s

Wetter and cooler pattern arrives by the end of the week/next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday will be a well-deserved sunny and calm day. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s for our afternoon highs.

We’ll be clear Saturday night as lows drop back into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Sunny and clear skies continue into our Sunday. Temperatures will be mild and comfortable thanks to a warm southeasterly wind with highs in the 60s.

Sunday night’s forecast features mostly clear skies, with a few passing clouds overhead. Temperatures won’t be as cool either, with lows falling into the mid 40s.

