Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Governor Beshear provides updates after storms and damaging winds

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on Saturday after severe storms made their way through Kentucky on Friday with wind speeds in some locations passing 70 miles per hour.

Officials said at least five Kentuckians died because of the storms.

On Friday, Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of the severe weather.

“These were very serious storms, but thankfully we saw the potential impact early and Kentuckians took the advice given, which made a big difference,” Beshear said. “When it comes to power, this is going to be a multi-day event as we recover from very significant and widespread damage to power lines. We need everyone to continue to use caution in the days ahead. Accidents can still happen due to downed power lines and high water. We’ve heartbreakingly already loss 5 people and we don’t want to lose any more, so please stay alert.”

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker reminded Kentuckians about generator safety and staying away from power lines.

“Always remember not to use generators indoors,” Slinker said. “Countless numbers of poles and lines are down. Always assume they are hot, and do not get near them. Report these downed lines to authorities.”

According to the release, damage assessments are in progress across the commonwealth and will be ongoing

Officials said as of 11:11 a.m., 396,517 Kentucky customers were without power and the storm caused a total of 536,569 outages.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.
FORECAST: Mild, sunny, and calm weekend
LMPD and Indian Hills Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in...
Man killed in Blankenbaker Lane crash identified by officials
WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on heavy rain and high...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.
FORECAST: Mild, sunny, and calm weekend
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, March 4, 2023
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
Louisville mayor declares state of emergency due to severe weather
WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on heavy rain and high...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds