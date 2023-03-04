Governor Beshear provides updates after storms and damaging winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on Saturday after severe storms made their way through Kentucky on Friday with wind speeds in some locations passing 70 miles per hour.

Officials said at least five Kentuckians died because of the storms.

On Friday, Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of the severe weather.

“These were very serious storms, but thankfully we saw the potential impact early and Kentuckians took the advice given, which made a big difference,” Beshear said. “When it comes to power, this is going to be a multi-day event as we recover from very significant and widespread damage to power lines. We need everyone to continue to use caution in the days ahead. Accidents can still happen due to downed power lines and high water. We’ve heartbreakingly already loss 5 people and we don’t want to lose any more, so please stay alert.”

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker reminded Kentuckians about generator safety and staying away from power lines.

“Always remember not to use generators indoors,” Slinker said. “Countless numbers of poles and lines are down. Always assume they are hot, and do not get near them. Report these downed lines to authorities.”

According to the release, damage assessments are in progress across the commonwealth and will be ongoing

Officials said as of 11:11 a.m., 396,517 Kentucky customers were without power and the storm caused a total of 536,569 outages.

