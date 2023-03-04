Louisville mayor declares state of emergency due to severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe storms and heavy wind damage in the Louisville Metro has caused the city’s mayor to issue a state of emergency on Friday night.

Mayor Craig Greenberg issued the statement, saying it will allow the best use of emergency services and potentially access funding used to recover from severe weather.

Read the full statement below:

“Due to severe storms, high winds, widespread damage, and danger to lives and property I am declaring a State of Emergency this evening. This will allow the most effective use of our emergency services and first responders and allow Louisville Metro Government to access potentially available funding to assist in recovering from these severe weather events.

Again, I encourage everyone in our community to exercise extreme caution this evening, and in the coming days – do not drive through standing water, do not approach downed power lines, or do anything that would put the lives of anyone at risk.

Thank you and please be safe.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.