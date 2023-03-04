Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville mayor declares state of emergency due to severe weather

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe storms and heavy wind damage in the Louisville Metro has caused the city’s mayor to issue a state of emergency on Friday night.

Mayor Craig Greenberg issued the statement, saying it will allow the best use of emergency services and potentially access funding used to recover from severe weather.

Read the full statement below:

“Due to severe storms, high winds, widespread damage, and danger to lives and property I am declaring a State of Emergency this evening. This will allow the most effective use of our emergency services and first responders and allow Louisville Metro Government to access potentially available funding to assist in recovering from these severe weather events.

Again, I encourage everyone in our community to exercise extreme caution this evening, and in the coming days – do not drive through standing water, do not approach downed power lines, or do anything that would put the lives of anyone at risk.

Thank you and please be safe.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
ALERT DAY: Flooding ongoing, tornado threat ramping up, damaging winds likely
Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme
WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on heavy rain and high...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency; 2 dead due to severe storms

Latest News

Man dead after deadly crash on Blankenbaker Lane
Around 5:40 p.m. on Friday night, crews were called to a structure fire in the 2100 block of...
Crews extinguish fire at historic home near Forest Hills car dealership
Louisville Metro 911 Call Center experiencing high call volumes
Traffic is delayed on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an overturned...
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive due to overturned semi