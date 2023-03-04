Man dead after crash on Blankenbaker Lane

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead after a single vehicle collision on Blankenbaker Lane Friday evening.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said LMPD’s Traffic Unit, along with the Indian Hills Police Department, responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 100 block of Blankenbaker Lane shortly before 8 p.m.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, preliminary reports show that the man lost control for some unknown reason and struck a tree while traveling southbound.

Smiley said the man was the only person in the vehicle.

Both north and southbound lanes of Blankenbaker in Indian Hills is closed while the investigation continues.

Officials said they do not believe weather was a factor in this incident.

