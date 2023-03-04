Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in Blankenbaker Lane crash identified by officials

LMPD and Indian Hills Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in...
LMPD and Indian Hills Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 100 block of Blankenbaker Lane shortly before 8 p.m.(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson and Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 64-year-old man killed in a crash in the Indian Hills neighborhood on Friday night.

Anthony Renfro died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the LMPD Traffic Unit, along with the Indian Hills Police Department, responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 100 block of Blankenbaker Lane shortly before 8 p.m.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, preliminary reports show that the man lost control for some unknown reason and struck a tree while traveling southbound.

Smiley said the man was the only person in the vehicle.

Officials said they do not believe weather was a factor in this incident. Investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

