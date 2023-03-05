Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Christian Academy students build homes for families affected by Western Ky. tornado

About 200 volunteers participated in “Build Day” to build the frames of the second and third...
About 200 volunteers participated in “Build Day” to build the frames of the second and third houses which will go to families in Mayfield, Kentucky.(M2MaxMedia)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 200 volunteers participated in “Build Day” to build the frames of the second and third houses which will go to families in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Last Spring, students at Christian Academy of Louisville’s English Station campus worked to raise funds to provide a new home for a family who lost theirs in a tornado.

According to a release, they ended up raising enough money to build three homes.

The first home was constructed last April and was transported to Dawson Springs where the family has made it a home. To see the difference they made, click or tap here.

On Saturday, through a partnership with Help Build Hope, students and their families helped complete the second and third homes to help families in Mayfield.

To learn more about the Christian Academy of Louisville, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
LMPD and Indian Hills Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in...
Man killed in Blankenbaker Lane crash identified by officials
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
Louisville mayor declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
McCracken County gives update on severe weather damage
The Indiana State Police are mourning the loss of one of its own as a result of a vehicle crash...
Indiana State Police trooper killed in the line of duty
Governor Beshear provides updates after storms and damaging winds