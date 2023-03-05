Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Windy and warm start to the week

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, March 5, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near-record high temperatures possible Monday
  • A weak cold front arrives early Tuesday, little to no rain expected
  • The end of the week brings an uncertain forecast with showers possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday night’s forecast features mostly clear skies, with a few passing clouds overhead.

Temperatures won’t be as cool either, with lows falling into the mid 40s.

Monday will be a breezy and warm day as temperatures soar into the 70s for highs. Winds could reach gusts as high as around 30 mph.

A cold front passes through Monday night and into early Tuesday. This will bring increasing clouds and a slim chance of an isolated shower or two for a few spots.

Tuesday features cooler temperatures, although highs will still be above average as they climb into the mid 50s.

Morning cloud cover will give way to gradual clearing through the afternoon.

Monday’s warmth takes us into the 70s, but a cold front will bring our temperatures back down with a small shower chance late Monday night into early Tuesday.

Late next week into next weekend will bring uncertainty to the forecast.

What we know so far is that cooler temperatures and some form of precipitation is likely into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, March 5, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, March 5, 2023

Most Read

LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
LMPD and Indian Hills Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in...
Man killed in Blankenbaker Lane crash identified by officials
A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Woman dead after accident in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

Latest News

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, March 5, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, March 5, 2023
Co-ops from 9 states come to Kentucky’s aid
About 200 volunteers participated in “Build Day” to build the frames of the second and third...
Christian Academy students build homes for families affected by Western Ky. tornado
McCracken County gives update on severe weather damage