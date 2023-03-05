FORECAST: Windy and warm start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Near-record high temperatures possible Monday

A weak cold front arrives early Tuesday, little to no rain expected

The end of the week brings an uncertain forecast with showers possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday night’s forecast features mostly clear skies, with a few passing clouds overhead.

Temperatures won’t be as cool either, with lows falling into the mid 40s.

Monday will be a breezy and warm day as temperatures soar into the 70s for highs. Winds could reach gusts as high as around 30 mph.

A cold front passes through Monday night and into early Tuesday. This will bring increasing clouds and a slim chance of an isolated shower or two for a few spots.

Tuesday features cooler temperatures, although highs will still be above average as they climb into the mid 50s.

Morning cloud cover will give way to gradual clearing through the afternoon.

Late next week into next weekend will bring uncertainty to the forecast.

What we know so far is that cooler temperatures and some form of precipitation is likely into next weekend.

