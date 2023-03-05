Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana State Police trooper killed in the line of duty

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police are mourning the loss of one of its own as a result of a vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon on I-69.

The crash claimed the life of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Indiana, who served with ISP for more than 15 years.

Officials said the preliminary investigation by ISP shows that Bailey was helping other troopers on I-69 with traffic backup. Traffic had built up due to weather related crashes.

According to the release, Bailey was made aware of someone who was speeding and evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Officials said Bailey attempted to stop the vehicle using stop sticks, but was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured.

Emergency medical care was given at the scene and Bailey was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family,“ Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said. “We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey’s family, friends and co-workers.”

According to the release the suspect driver, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, was taken into custody and is in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Death to a Law Enforcement Officer.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

“Our prayers are with Master Trooper James R. Bailey’s family, fellow troopers, and all of Indiana State Police as we learn of his death in the line of service,” Governor Eric Holcomb said. “His legacy will live on, and his memory will never be forgotten. Janet and I send the family our condolences for the loved ones of Master Trooper Bailey.”

