Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say

Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured juvenile was airlifted to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Louisiana say a pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the homemade pipe bomb detonated Friday evening at a home in the Turtle Creek subdivision near Slidell, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Responding deputies applied a tourniquet to the juvenile’s hand, and he was airlifted to a hospital on the South Shore. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Deputies say the scene is clear, and no neighbors were evacuated.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
LMPD and Indian Hills Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in...
Man killed in Blankenbaker Lane crash identified by officials
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
Louisville mayor declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Cane Run Road and Shanks Lane on...
Man killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in St. Denis neighborhood
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband,...
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband are divorcing