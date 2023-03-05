Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Broadway

By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on West Broadway.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of South 29th Street and West Broadway around 4:45 p.m.

Early investigation found a motorcyclist was headed west on Broadway when they stuck a passenger vehicle that was turning north on 29th Street.

LMPD said the man driving the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the passenger vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.

Both the east and westbound lanes of Broadway are closed between 28th and 30th.

