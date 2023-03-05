Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in St. Denis neighborhood

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Cane Run Road and Shanks Lane on reports of a person struck.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was hit and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Saturday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Cane Run Road and Shanks Lane on reports of a person struck, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Early investigation revealed an adult man was in the crosswalk when he was hit by two vehicles.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Smiley confirmed.

Police said only one of the vehicles remained on scene. Officials also said power was on in the area where the incident occurred.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

