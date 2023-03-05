Contact Troubleshooters
McCracken County gives update on severe weather damage

(MGN Online)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management along multiple Emergency Management agencies from across the region and the Red Cross conducted tornado damage assessments in the Freemont area of McCracken County on Saturday.

According to the release, the initial assessment shows that a total of 68 homes were damaged and four homes were destroyed.

Officials said they are still working on damage assessments in other parts of McCracken County.

