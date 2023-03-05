Contact Troubleshooters
Prescribed burn scheduled at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - If you see smoke rising from Cumberland Gap National Historical Park this week, officials said do not be alarmed.

A prescribed burn is scheduled on Dark Ridge, just west of Sugar Run Overlook Road, as early as Monday.

“Strategically and periodically burning certain areas with low intensity fire reduces the buildup of fallen trees, leaf litter, and other debris. This in turn lowers the intensity and risk from any wildfires that might occur,” officials said.

Even though the controlled burn is scheduled for Monday, it may be postponed if weather conditions are not ideal.

Officials said, during the burn, drivers may experience minor traffic delays on Sugar Run Overlook Road.

You can find more updates here.

