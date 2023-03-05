Contact Troubleshooters
Woman dead after accident in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a woman is dead after an accident in PRP Sunday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a multiple-car collision in the 6800 block of Dixie Highway around 12:30 a.m. where two vehicles were stopped at a red light when a third vehicle, for some unknown reason, struck one of the stopped vehicles.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Russ identified the woman as Rubi Antonio Bonilla, 27.

Officials said people in the other vehicles were not injured.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

